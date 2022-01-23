Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Healthineers’ FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMMNY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cheuvreux downgraded Siemens Healthineers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SMMNY stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

