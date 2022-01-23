Shopping (SPI) Market Cap Hits $10.46 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Shopping has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $11.85 or 0.00033190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a total market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $539,423.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00052244 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,499.27 or 0.07000222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00059500 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,682.92 or 0.99944451 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003462 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,904 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.