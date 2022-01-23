Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAEYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC started coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock remained flat at $$11.90 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

