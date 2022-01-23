Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) & Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Critical Review

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ultra Clean and Shoals Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 0 6 0 3.00 Shoals Technologies Group 0 5 8 0 2.62

Ultra Clean presently has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.15%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $38.08, indicating a potential upside of 147.25%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Ultra Clean.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 5.20% 21.84% 9.93% Shoals Technologies Group 4.14% -78.16% 7.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of Ultra Clean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Ultra Clean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ultra Clean and Shoals Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $1.40 billion 1.57 $77.60 million $2.24 21.81 Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 14.64 $33.77 million N/A N/A

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats Shoals Technologies Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity. The SSB segment provides part cleaning, coating and analytical expertise, to IDM and OEM customers. The company was founded in November 2002 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

