SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,314 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CNB Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CNB Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CNB Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CNB Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $26.43 on Friday. CNB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $446.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Research analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

