SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $257,000 Position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of MVB Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MVBF. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of MVB Financial stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $482.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 28.40%. Analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.