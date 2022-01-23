SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,895 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,745,000 after acquiring an additional 230,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 248.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 291,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 207,686 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 42.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth $20,824,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $99.92 and a 12 month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

