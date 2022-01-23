SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,353 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 62.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 10.9% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THO. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THO opened at $87.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $85.13 and a one year high of $152.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.16.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.