SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $241,000 in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Carter Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 20.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 15.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield purchased 6,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $90,250.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 6,791 shares of company stock valued at $99,536 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.05.

Carter Bankshares Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.