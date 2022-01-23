SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,653 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Superconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 101,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,761 shares of company stock worth $501,943. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $226.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.12.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

