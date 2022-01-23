SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ON24 by 42.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 351,240 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ON24 by 131.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,095,000 after acquiring an additional 530,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ON24 in the second quarter worth about $17,160,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ON24 by 28.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 86,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in ON24 by 10.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 294,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $749.67 million and a P/E ratio of -87.56. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, research analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 50,184 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $793,409.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,577 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,212 over the last 90 days.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

