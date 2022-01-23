Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:SENX opened at GBX 1.67 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £18.90 million and a P/E ratio of 4.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Serinus Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.30 ($0.06).

In related news, insider Łukasz Rędziniak acquired 342,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £6,840 ($9,332.79).

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

