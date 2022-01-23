Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Up to $7.62

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $7.81. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 5,299 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $689.77 million, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,141,000 after purchasing an additional 273,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 53,142 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $755,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

