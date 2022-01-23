Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $2.67

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.73. Senseonics shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 30,153 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.44.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $345,441.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,536 shares of company stock worth $793,134. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SENS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

