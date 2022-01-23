Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 152.37% from the stock’s previous close.

SMFR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SMFR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,037,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,690. Sema4 has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. Analysts forecast that Sema4 will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $80,322.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $251,323.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,553 shares of company stock valued at $895,784.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter worth about $106,000.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

