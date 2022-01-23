Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.40. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.99 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $326.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.06. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $152.14 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 328.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,812,000 after purchasing an additional 278,159 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 51.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 30.7% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.