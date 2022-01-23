Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Coterra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. US Capital Advisors raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,694.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances M. Vallejo sold 16,596 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $348,516.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,941 shares of company stock worth $7,988,210. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 134.83%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

