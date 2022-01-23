Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn ($2.11) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.01). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

NYSE:ALK opened at $52.02 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 325.13 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 63,984 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $48,683,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,508.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 225,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 901,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,396,000 after acquiring an additional 69,003 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.