SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s stock price was down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $156.05 and last traded at $158.55. Approximately 154,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,494,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.36.

Get SEA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 292,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $80,437,000 after buying an additional 85,353 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.