scPharmaceuticals’ (SCPH) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:SCPH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 39,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,992. The company has a market capitalization of $111.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. scPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other scPharmaceuticals news, CEO John H. Tucker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

