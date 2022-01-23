Scotiabank Lowers Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$105.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$111.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Railway to a hold rating and set a C$79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$156.80.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$93.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.22. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$82.12 and a 1-year high of C$100.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$91.34.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

