Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 920 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after acquiring an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $402.43 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $446.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.53.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

