Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 34.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after buying an additional 100,310 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 54.4% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after buying an additional 78,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 17.7% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANTM opened at $441.56 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $470.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $437.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.23.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.55.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

