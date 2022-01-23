Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,987 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,404,000 after buying an additional 495,296 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,229,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,758,000 after buying an additional 324,747 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 583.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,064,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,416,000 after buying an additional 1,284,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 929,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,374,000 after buying an additional 220,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,485,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.39. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

