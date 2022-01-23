Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 1,514 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,862 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 953.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $1,237,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total transaction of $406,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,537 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $365.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.03 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $377.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.98.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.29.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

