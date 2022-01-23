Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,106 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after buying an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $892,604,000 after buying an additional 432,274 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after buying an additional 429,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 947,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,355,000 after buying an additional 271,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

