Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 17,452 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,406,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,154,000 after purchasing an additional 124,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,095,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,256,000 after acquiring an additional 632,989 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

Shares of NCLH opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The firm had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.35) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

