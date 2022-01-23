Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of ($1.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($3.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

STNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.72.

STNG stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,955. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $688.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

