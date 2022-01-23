San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 14th

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 100.1% over the last three years.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE:SJT opened at $6.59 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.54% and a return on equity of 498.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.