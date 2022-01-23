Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €45.00 ($51.14) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SZG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($34.20) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.46 ($36.89).

SZG opened at €33.26 ($37.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.37. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €20.41 ($23.19) and a fifty-two week high of €37.12 ($42.18).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

