salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $525,366.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $523,388.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $529,414.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $547,308.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $515,292.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $534,635.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $581,877.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92.

On Monday, November 1st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total transaction of $6,034,400.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.38, for a total transaction of $5,967,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.07, for a total transaction of $5,941,400.00.

CRM opened at $218.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.18. The company has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a PE ratio of 120.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,972 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $58,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 62,800.0% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $12,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.47.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

