SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.46.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -65.06 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $160,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $268,057.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,642 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

