Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Position Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,067 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of Saia worth $133,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Saia by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saia in the second quarter worth $2,069,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Saia by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Saia by 77.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Saia by 18.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $366.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $272.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $171.16 and a one year high of $365.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

