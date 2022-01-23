SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading 25.7% Lower This Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $18,946.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,085.87 or 1.00009910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00085321 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.87 or 0.00276115 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00015800 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.77 or 0.00352809 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00161689 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001542 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

