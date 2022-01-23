Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ryanair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.87.

Get Ryanair alerts:

RYAAY opened at $113.44 on Wednesday. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $94.68 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 25.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,503,000 after buying an additional 22,275 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,134,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,953,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,096,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.