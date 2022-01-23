RVB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

RVB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up 2.0% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,077,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,456,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $188.29 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.76.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.