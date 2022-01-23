RVB Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 102,500 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

RVB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.35.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

