Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.03% of Impel NeuroPharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Nelson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IMPL opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impel NeuroPharma Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

