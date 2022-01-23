Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $203,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DV stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DV. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $417,768.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,837 shares of company stock worth $1,795,883. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

