Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $203,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DV stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $48.42.
Several research firms have commented on DV. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $417,768.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,837 shares of company stock worth $1,795,883. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
