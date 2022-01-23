Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $2.35 Million Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 65.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of DV opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $417,768.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,883 over the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

