Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,537,000 after acquiring an additional 376,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,379,000 after acquiring an additional 106,121 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 430.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 88,499 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,900,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

In related news, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $1,145,503.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $1,797,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,549 shares of company stock valued at $16,233,493. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $64.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.48. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.12 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.