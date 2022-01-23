Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,097 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.13% of Viemed Healthcare worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

VMD opened at $4.64 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.