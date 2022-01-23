Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 34,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 51,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.79.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.22%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Diane Beth Glossman sold 7,500 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $734,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $1,145,503.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,549 shares of company stock valued at $16,233,493 over the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

