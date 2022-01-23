Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 454,519 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of EPR Properties worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,248,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in EPR Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $49.83. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.