Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Meritage Homes worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 53.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.07. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MTH. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

