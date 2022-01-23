Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 454,519 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of EPR Properties worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPR. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $49.83. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

