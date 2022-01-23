Royale Finance (ROYA) Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $206,131.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00051790 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.72 or 0.06977327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00059176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,695.15 or 1.00074299 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,737,016 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

