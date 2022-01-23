Royal Bank of Canada Raises Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $160.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.85.

NYSE:PG opened at $162.62 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,423 shares of company stock worth $46,762,853 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

