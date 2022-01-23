Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $39.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, increased their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.72.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $21.06 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

