Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Rover Group stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $9,372,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Venky Ganesan sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,298.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

